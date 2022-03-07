Officials stress the importance of staying prepared during Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week marks Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina, and officials are reminding people that tornadoes, flooding and wind can be serious dangers in the state. This week, the National Weather Service will send out a test Tornado Warning statewide, which should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.

Today kicks off Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in #SouthCarolina. The Palmetto State experiences just about every kind of weather. From #hurricanes, to #snowstorms and severe storms, we get it all. That’s why it’s important to stay ready. pic.twitter.com/1nlT8VjrPF — SCEMD (@SCEMD) March 6, 2022

Officials are urging schools, day cares and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills. The state Emergency Management Division is also using the week to remind drivers to steer clear of areas where water covers the road during flooding.