Officials stress the importance of staying prepared during Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week marks Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina, and officials are reminding people that tornadoes, flooding and wind can be serious dangers in the state. This week, the National Weather Service will send out a test Tornado Warning statewide, which should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.
Officials are urging schools, day cares and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills. The state Emergency Management Division is also using the week to remind drivers to steer clear of areas where water covers the road during flooding.