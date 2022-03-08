New study looks into how COVID-19 affects the brain

CNN– A new study shows how COVID-19 can affect your brain. The Journal of Nature published the study Monday that found even mild infections of COVID-19 can damage the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19, with nearly 400 people who were not infected. Researchers found the brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of grey matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared to those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.