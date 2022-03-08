SC Secretary of State Hammond urges South Carolinians to “Give Smart” if donating to support Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to give back and support the people of Ukraine, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is reminding everyone to “Give Smart.”

“Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their lives and their freedom against Russia’s senseless act of aggression,” said Secretary Hammond. “I know that South Carolinians want to help anyway we can. In times of crisis, it is imperative that donors remain vigilant and remember to give from the heart, but give smart.”

Make sure the charity you are donating to has a long track record of helping those in need, to avoid fraudulent charities.

“During times of disaster, fly-by-night organizations appear and take advantage of the urgency of the situation. Unfortunately, they can disappear just as quickly with your donation in hand,” said Secretary Hammond. “Please use the Charity Search feature on our website to check to see if a charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina, and review their financial information, including the most recent financial report.”

Be cautious of giving out any of your personal and financial information, especially over the phone.

If you have any questions or concerns you can email the Division of Public Charities at charities@sos.sc.gov or call 1-888-CHARITI (1-888-242-7484). You can submit formal complaints at sos.sc.gov.