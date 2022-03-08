State emergency officials stress the importance of preparation during Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina, and emergency officials are helping residents stay prepared for any severe weather that may come our way. Tuesday morning, emergency management officials advised South Carolinians to have a plan in place, especially as we inch closer to hurricane season. That includes storing some bottled water, keeping batteries for flashlights and portable radios to stay updated on weather alerts, and have an evacuation plan.

Officials say we haven’t really had a severe weather outbreak in almost two years, but now is not the time to let our guards down.

The National Weather Service will send out a statewide test tornado warning Wednesday at 9 a.m., causing weather radios and other alarms to go off. Officials are urging schools, day cares and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills.