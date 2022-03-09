DHEC: 212 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 probable cases, for a total of 212 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 21 new confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 30 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,464,224 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 17,251 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 2,872 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 8.7%.

According to the health agency, 62.4% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.7% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.