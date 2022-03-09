Forestry Commission lifts remaining Red Flag Fire Alert for the rest of the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Effective 6 a.m. Wednesday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission lifted the state’s remaining Red Flag Fire Alert in 14 counties in the Pee Dee region. Officials say this is due to improving weather conditions which reduce the risk of wildfire. Authorities no longer ask the community to postpone outdoor burning.

On Tuesday, authorities lifted the alert for for the whole state, besides these 14 counties in the Pee Dee. This includes Clarendon, Lee, Kershaw and Sumter counties.