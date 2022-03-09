Pfizer starting second and third phase testing for COVID-19 antiviral treatment for kids

CNN– A COVID-19 antiviral treatment for children could soon be on the way. Pfizer announced it has started the second and third test phases for ‘PAXLOVID’ in children ages 6-17. The FDA has already authorized PAXLOVID for high-risk people who are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds, but the latest research will focus on the safety and efficacy of the treatment for younger people.

Pfizer’s announcement comes two days after the American Academy of Pediatrics said new COVID-19 cases in children dropped below 100,000 last week, the first time that’s happened since last August.