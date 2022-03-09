Vice President Harris heading to Poland

CNN– Vice President Kamala Harris to is heading to Poland, as the U.S. is now seemingly at odds with Poland over a plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby called the proposal “too risky,” as the U.S. and NATO countries try to avoid a direct conflict with Russia. Harris is also scheduled to visit Romania.

Officials say Harris’ message to Poland and Romania is the U.S. stands by its NATO allies and will continue to support the Ukrainian people, and Russia will be defeated.