WHO data shows new global COVID-19 cases and deaths declining

CNN– The latest numbers from the World Health Organization show new global cases have declined by 5%, and deaths have dropped 8%. The WHO just released the update Tuesday.

Even though we’re seeing a drop in cases and deaths, the WHO says it’s important to note several countries are slowly creating more targeted testing strategies which means there are fewer tests happening. New cases still topped more than ten million last week.

More than five point nine million people around the world have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.