Families of Surfside condo collapse victims agree to tentative settlement

CNN– The families of victims of the Surfside, Florida condominium collapse have agreed to a $55 million tentative settlement. That money will come from the three defendants named in the class action wrongful death lawsuit.

$16 million will come from the engineering firm that performed a structural analysis in 2018. Another engineering firm has agreed to pay $8.5 million, while the Champlain Towers South Homeowner’s Association will pay $31 million. The law firm representing that HOA points out no cause for the collapse has been determined yet.

98 people died when a portion of the high rise condo building came down in the middle of the night last June.