CDC reports only 2% of the U.S. population lives in counties with “high” COVID-19 community level

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says just 2% of the U.S. population now live in a county with a “high” COVID-19 community level. That’s roughly seven million people, 16 million fewer than last week.

According to the CDC, almost 73% of the population now live in a county considered to have a “low” community level. The other 21% live in counties with a “medium” community level.

As far as the overall global impact of the virus, a new study suggests that the death toll may be three times higher than reported COVID-19 deaths indicate.