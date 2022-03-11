DHEC: 262 new cases of COVID-19, 41 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 72 probable cases, for a total of 262 cases in the state. DHEC also reports 33 new confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 41 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,465,127 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,372 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 7,944 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.6%.

According to the health agency, 62.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.8% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.