The importance of getting enough sleep as we transition to Daylight Saving Time

CNN– Early Sunday morning, we’ll spring ahead on hour for Daylight Saving Time. While it might not seem like much, that small change can have a big impact on your sleep and day-to-day schedule. Dr. Nancy Foldvary, a sleep specialist, tells us why setting a sleep schedule now is so important to our overall health.

It can also be relatively dangerous too. Research shows Daylight Saving Time has been linked to an increase in car accidents, strokes and heart attacks.

What can someone do to help adapt to the time change? Dr. Foldvary says to plan ahead and make sure you’re getting enough sleep, and on a consistent basis. This can help ease the transition. Next, avoid anything that can disrupt your sleep such as drinking alcohol or caffeine before bed, or eating a heavy meal too late or just before you go to bed.

Finally, take stock of your sleep hygiene. Dr. Foldvary says if you notice your sleep is disrupted for more than a few months, you should consult with your physician.