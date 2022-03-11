Zero-Emission Jet Engine Being Tested on Huge Airliner

Airbus is testing a zero-emission jet engine on its largest plane, the A380, which, in its normal configuration, carries 550 passengers. It’s a huge triple-decker plane that if all the seats were converted to economy class, could carry more than 850 passengers! What makes this engine test so amazing is that it blows away the conventional wisdom that zero-emission travel is only for smaller planes with shorter ranges. You can read the whole article here.

