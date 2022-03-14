Pfizer on the potential need for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

CNN– The U.S is now starting its third year of the pandemic, with some updates. Pfizer says you might need another booster shot.

Officials say while a third shot helps protect against hospitalization and death, it’s not that good at protecting against infections. If you have children, the company say its COVID-19 treatment could be available for most kids before they head back to school this fall, and vaccinations for kids under five could be available in May.