Technical problem shuts down talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials, to resume Tuesday

CNN– A fourth round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials were set for today, but a technical problem shut them down. They’ll pick back up Tuesday.

The scheduled talks came a day after Russian airstrikes hit a large military base early Sunday morning, just miles from the border with Poland, a member of NATO. The attack killed at least 35, and wounded more than 130. Authorities also say there were numerous casualties after heavy explosions erupted in Kyiv.

Despite escalating attacks, Ukrainian leaders continue to fight to defend their country.

The talks come as a U.S. official says Russia has asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine. Chinese officials have dismissed the claims.

More than 2.8 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began 19 days ago.