DHEC releases first of now weekly coronavirus reports in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is releasing the state’s coronavirus data on a weekly basis on Tuesdays.

In its first weekly report, DHEC reports 986 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 510 probable cases, for a total of 1,496 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 145 new confirmed deaths and 46 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 191 additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. DHEC says it received 44,453 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.8%.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,465,739 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 19,907 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

According to the health agency, 62.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.9% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.