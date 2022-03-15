SC House Speaker Jay Lucas will not seek re-election

By Bailey Wright (WCIV)

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas has announced he will not be running for re-election.

“Speaker Jay Lucas has served the people of South Carolina with distinction for over two decades, and I have been fortunate enough to call him a friend for all of those years. Our work together has been close and constant and his leadership has produced unprecedented growth and prosperity for all the people in our great state. I look forward to continuing our partnership through the end of this session,” Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement Tuesday.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said he sincerely thanks Speaker Lucas for his years of service and “commitment to our conservative causes.”

“Over the years, we’ve worked together on building our Party, securing the integrity of our elections, and strengthening the Republican cause across our state. We’ll miss his leadership, but wish him well in his retirement,” McKissick said in a statement.

Lucas was elected Speaker for a fourth term on December 1, 2020. He has served in the House since 1999.