Joe Buck, Troy Aikman sign multiyear deals with ESPN to be voices of Monday Night Football

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who have teamed together for 20 NFL seasons in the broadcast booth, have signed multiyear agreements to join ESPN as the new voices for Monday Night Football, it was announced Wednesday.

The duo, who both have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will also contribute content to ESPN+.

In 2022, Buck and Aikman will match the legendary broadcasting duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden with their 21st season together in the booth.

Buck and Aikman have called six Super Bowls, surpassing all other pairings/booths except for Summerall and Madden.

“When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators.”

Lisa Salters, Monday Night Football’s longest-tenured sideline reporter, will return for her 11th season on the series.

ESPN’s new team will make their regular-season debut on Sept. 12.