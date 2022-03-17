Experts predict weekly COVID-19 deaths to keep going down

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects COVID-19 deaths will continue to decrease. Officials there predict about 20,000 people may die from the virus over the next four weeks. That’s the lowest fatality forecast so far this year and comes as deaths from the virus have fallen for five straight weeks.

The CDC also says COVID-19 hospitalizations will also likely drop from now through mid-April. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are nearly 24,000 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.