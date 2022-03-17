Study finds fourth COVID-19 shot boosts antibodies but does not offer much protection from infection

CNN– A new study indicates a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was safe and boosted antibody levels, but doesn’t offer much protection from infection. The study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The authors said a fourth dose seemed somewhat more effective against symptomatic disease, but says the study was too small to determine vaccine efficacy.

It comes as Pfizer asks the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for a fourth shot for older Americans this week.

Here at home, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public health director says discussions on a fourth shot were only a matter of time.