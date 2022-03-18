No. 23 Hurricanes down No. 15 Tigers, 11-4

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 23 Miami (Fla.) scored eight runs in the first four innings and cruised to an 11-4 victory over No. 15 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Hurricanes, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 14-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

Hurricane starter Carson Palmquist (4-1) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and two walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts in a career-long 6.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-1) suffered the loss.

In the first inning, two Hurricanes drew one-out walks and both scored, then Miami added two more runs in the second inning to double their lead. The Hurricanes doubled their lead again with four runs in the fourth inning and added two unearned runs in the sixth inning as well as an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning. Blake Wright led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a homer, then the Tigers added two more runs in the frame. Wright hit another solo in the ninth inning, his second of the game and year.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.