SC Farmers Market hosts Spring Craft Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Artwork, jewelry, home decor and more from vendors across the Midlands will be for sale at this year’s Spring Arts and Crafts Market!

This weekend, the South Carolina Farmers Market invites you to the free family event with more than 150 crafters and vendors on hand.

It is Sunday from 12-4 p.m. at the State Farmers Market.

There will also be a silent auction to benefit Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.