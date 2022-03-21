Great Value pancake, waffle mix recalled

FDA: Cable fragments used in the processing line found in some boxes

(CNN) — Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value buttermilk pancake and waffle mix.

According to the FDA, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes. The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of September 1, 2023 and were delivered to Walmart stores.

No injuries have been reported. However, consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.