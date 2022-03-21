Study looks into virus protection in kids previously infected with COVID-19

CNN– One study says kids who get COVID-19 appear to be naturally protected from getting it again for about six months. The study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics. It was conducted in Texas and looked at more than 200 children ages 5-19.

Six months after recovering from the disease, most of them still had antibodies. Things changed at the seven month mark. By then, only half the kids still had detectable antibodies, according to the study.