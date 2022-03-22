DHEC: 1,014 new cases, 116 additional virus related deaths in SC last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data for the week of March 13-19.

DHEC reports 667 new confirmed cases and 347 probable cases, for a total of 1,014 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 60 new confirmed deaths and 56 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 116 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says a total of 1,467,115 confirmed and probable cases and 17,493 virus related deaths have been reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

According to the health agency, 62.6% or all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.