Publix employees participate in community service event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands of Publix associates are volunteering for the company’s 7th annual week-long community service event. Here in the Midlands, 75 Publix employees were at Sesquicentennial State Park helping to spread mulch over bare soil areas. It not only helps with keeping the walking trail looking nice, but allows for topsoil to form.

Eventually grass can grow in these areas and it will help with the park’s soil erosion. Sesquicentennial State Park lies on a lot of sand and the mulch will help the park’s goal of preventing erosion.