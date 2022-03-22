RCSD releases 911 call, dash cam footage from officer involved shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released audio from the 911 call and dash cam footage from an officer involved shooting that occurred over the weekend. The department says it is releasing these in an effort to provide clarity on misstatements saying the call was for mental health service.

In the 911 call, the caller states that the subject had pulled a knife on several family members.

https://www.abccolumbia.com/content/uploads/2022/03/w/m/911-CALL-Heyward-Brockington-Road.mp3

Dash cam footage shows deputies approach the subject and order him to drop the weapon several times without compliance. Eventually a deputy deployed a taser on the subject who then ran towards one of the deputies who fired his weapon at the subject.

Authorities also released a picture of the sharpened wooden object deputies say the subject approached them with.

Officials say body cam footage of the officer involved shooting has already been shown to the coroner, solicitor, citizen advisory council and the family.