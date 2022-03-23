Frank Martin named top candidate for open coaching job

Former Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin has emerged as the leading candidate for one open coaching position.

According to ESPN Wednesday, UMass has named Martin a leader to replace Matt McCall, who was fired by the school this year.

“Martin Former South Carolina coach Martin met with UMass officials Tuesday and the sides are expected to meet again in person on Thursday.”

Martin coached the Gamecocks for 10 years before being let go this year after failing to make a postseason tournament. He’s the only coach to ever lead the Gamecocks to a Final Four.

