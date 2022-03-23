Joe Cunningham files to run for governor of SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, Joe Cunningham officially filed to run for governor of South Carolina. The Democrat previously represented South Carolina’s first congressional district.

He says one of his main goals for the state is to increase teacher salaries. He added that the state could also cut taxes and spend money in other places than where it is currently going.

While he admits Governor Henry McMaster is favorite for re-election, he believes many South Carolina voters are ready for change.

Democratic Senator Mia McLeod has also filed to run for governor.