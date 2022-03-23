SC woman fighting for her life after dog attack

CNN– One South Carolina mother is fighting for her life after she was attacked by dogs Monday morning. The family of 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman says she was walking on a road near her home in Honea Path when she was attacked by three dogs.

She has already lost both her arms, and doctors plan on amputating her leg. Her distressed family say she has a long road ahead of her.

The local sheriff’s office said animal control has taken possession of the dogs.

An investigation is currently underway.