Ford recalling some SUVs and trucks due to brake fluid leak

CNN– Ford has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, close to 200,000d vehicles could potentially be affected. They include F-150s from 2016-2018, Expeditions from 2016-2017 and Lincoln Navigators from 2016-2017.

Ford says a loss of brake fluid could reduce brake pedal function and require greater effort and distance to stop. At least four low-speed accidents have occurred because of the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

If your car is impacted, dealers will replace the brake master cylinder free of charge.