Group of airlines looking to get rid of mask mandate on flights

CNN– You could be flying maskless soon, if a group of airlines has its way. They want to get rid of mask mandates on flights and test requirements for international travel. Some European countries are starting to do that.

The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension. The White House says it’s consulting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about lifting it earlier. That agency reports cases are trending down.

The CDC also warns the new omicron subvariant is more transmissible than the original version.