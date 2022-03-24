SCDEW: Slight dip in initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a slight decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week. From March 13-19, SCDEW says 1,577 initial claims were filed, down from the 1,531 reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,260 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out $6,616,048,500.44 to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.