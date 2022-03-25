DHEC: Increase in WIC Program benefit extended through September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina Women, Infants and Children Program’s temporary cash value benefit increases for fruit and vegetable purchases are extending through the end of September. DHEC, who manages the program, says it will continue offering the increased benefit of $24 per month for participating children $43 for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 for participants who are breastfeeding.

“We are glad the federal government granted this extension, as it provides additional assistance to families across the nation, including here in South Carolina,” said Berry Kelly, director of DHEC’s WIC program. “We will continue doing our part in making sure eligible residents have access to healthy food and nutrition resources for their families.”

DHEC says families participating in the program can shop for nutritious food at more than 600 retailers authorized by WIC. The program helps provide nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to other health care services for eligible women and children up to age 5.

You can learn more about the program at scdhec.gov/health/women-infants-children-wic-nutrition-program.