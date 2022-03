Midlands Heart Walk returns after two year hiatus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the American Heart Association is bringing back its Midlands Heart Walk Saturday. Check in starts at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. at Segra Park.

The family-friendly event helps raise money to fund research that works put an end to heart disease and strokes.

If you want to register or donate, visit the American Heart Association’s website.