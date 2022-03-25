Owner of dogs accused of mauling Upstate woman appears in court

CNN– The owner of three dogs accused of mauling an Upstate woman was in court Thursday. Justin Minor is facing five charges in connection with the attack of the 38-year-old mother of three.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kyleen Waltman, and it’s already raised more than $65,000 so far. Waltman had both of her arms amputated up to the shoulder. She also had her colon removed and still may have her esophagus removed.

The judge set bond for Minor at $15,000. He is due back in court in May.

Abbeville Animal Control took possession of the dogs, two pit bulls and a mixed breed. Deputies said they did not have up-to-date rabies shots.