Tornado touches down in Pickens County, damaging at least 12 homes

CNN– The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado ripped through parts of South Carolina. Officials say an EF2 twister touched down in Pickens County Wednesday, bringing 115 mile per hour winds.

The county emergency services reported at least 12 homes were damaged. At least four people were hurt, but officials say all of the injuries were minor.

One man described how he helped free his neighbors from the wreckage.

The American Red Cross is helping multiple families affected by the tornado.