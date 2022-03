Gas prices in SC down again: Consumer News

A look at prices at the pump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are down again as we start the work week in the Midlands.

According to AAA, the average for gas in South Carolina is now at $3.94 a gallon.

That is down from last week nearly a nickel.

The national average stands at $4.25 a gallon.