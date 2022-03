More Earthquakes in South Carolina according to USGS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The U.S. Geological Survey reported another earthquake hit near Lugoff on Sunday.

The 2 point 1 magnitude quake centered east of Elgin and happened before 2:30 p.m, according to officials.

Officials say this is the 21st earthquake to hit the Lugoff Elgin area since December 27 of last year.