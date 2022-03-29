DHEC: 1,095 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional virus related deaths in SC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data for the week of March 20-26.

DHEC reports 650 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 445 probable cases, for a total of 1,095 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 10 additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State last week.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,468,140 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,591 virus related deaths reported in the state.

According to the health agency, 62.7% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.1% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.

