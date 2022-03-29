DHEC: 1,095 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data for the week of March 20-26.

DHEC reports 650 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 445 probable cases, for a total of 1,095 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 10 additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State last week.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,468,140 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,591 virus related deaths reported in the state.

According to the health agency, 62.7% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.1% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.