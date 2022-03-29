‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican governor signed the measure Monday following a news conference at a preparatory school. Critics say the law marginalizes LGBTQ people and have labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” measure. It has drawn intense scrutiny from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democratic politicians, the White House and the entertainment industry. DeSantis and Republicans have repeatedly said the law is reasonable.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource