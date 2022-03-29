HBCU college fair works to recruit SC students at Richland County event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — More than 8,000 students attend HBCUs across South Carolina.

To increase enrollment, an HBCU fair hosted by the National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers (NACDRAO) toured the Palmetto State.

After a stop at Voorhees College on Monday, the HBCU College Fair was in Richland County Tuesday.

One of the event organizers says HBCUs provide a unique college experience.

“You’re not a number. Your professors are there for you. The opportunities to get involved in extracurricular activities is very important,” said Phyllis Thompson, NACDRAO executive secretary.

Those extracurricular activities proved helpful for one college grad.

“Currently now in my role, I was able to learn from experience from my role as an RA at the university,” said Courtney General, South Carolina State admissions recruiter. “At SC State University, we offer various things professionally that students can do.”

Some high school seniors we spoke to say they are seriously considering going to an HBCU.

“I’m interested in going to an HBCU to be around more of my historical background,” said Brizeria Wilkins, Gaffney High School senior.

Brizeria and her classmate Breonna have already chosen subjects to major in. Now, it’s down to choosing from a list of HBCUs that interest them.

“I have a top three. Winston-Salem State, North Carolina A&T and Claflin,” said Gaffney senior Breonna Shippy-Logan.

“Claflin is a really good school,” Wilkins agreed. “Everything is close together. It’s not a far distance from class to class.”

Columbia’s Benedict College is one of eight HBCUs in the Palmetto State. One graduate remembers her time here fondly.

“When you have a smaller environment, the teachers are very personable. If you have any problems or issues, they’re willing to work with you,” said Donzetta Lindsey, Richland County Recreation Commission chair. “They have a great work study plan. It was a safe campus. We didn’t have any problems at all.”

In addition to Benedict College, Florida A&M, Lane College and more, South Carolina State recruiters were there to convince high school students to consider becoming Bulldogs.

“Once they get there, our goal is to keep them there,” said Frederick Golden, South Carolina State associate director of admissions. “Once they’re there, our goal is to send them away from SC State with jobs, opportunities, experiences and all the wonderful things South Carolina State has to offer.”

SC State will host next year’s HBCU College Fair in Orangeburg.