SCDHHS extending Medicaid coverage for new and expecting mothers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New and expecting mothers in South Carolina can now look forward to more support in health care. The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Medicaid coverage will be extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum.

“Establishing continuous health care coverage during a new mother’s first year postpartum is critical to supporting strong family foundations,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr. “In South Carolina, 14% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between six weeks and one-year postpartum. This policy change will enable necessary health monitoring and care coordination as providers factor in the extension to their care plans. As the health care coverage payor for 60% of the births in South Carolina, SCDHHS is well-positioned to use this targeted investment in the traditional Medicaid population to help improve the state’s maternal mortality rate and support the healthiest possible start to life for South Carolina’s youngest citizens.”

Officials say 80% of pregnancy related deaths in South Carolina happen between the mother giving birth and one year postpartum, and this policy change will help offer health monitoring and care to improve the state’s maternal mortality rate.

Members of Health Connections Medicaid can call the Member Contact Center at 888-549-0820 with any questions.