Consumer News: More jobs available than economists predicted, rising price of groceries expected to keep going up and more

CNN– America’s worker shortage is far from being fixed. The federal government reports U.S. businesses had 11.3 million job openings to fill in February, slightly more than economists predicted. The level of available positions was little changed from the start of the year, but below the December all-time high of 11.4 million. Meanwhile, the number of Americans quitting their jobs inched up to nearly 4.5 million in February, slightly higher than in the month before but still below November’s peak.

CNN– ADP says employers added 455,000 private sector jobs in March, according to tonight’s report. That’s a little higher than analysts expected but still lower than February’s report. Nearly every sector saw gains in jobs, besides the information field. Leisure and hospitality had the biggest boost, with 161,000 positions filled.

CNN– If you’re wondering when gas and grocery prices will come down, don’t hold your breath. Experts say the answer is probably not anytime soon. In fact, new government forecasts show you might have to pay even more for those commodities in the coming months. Amy Kiley takes a look at the numbers.