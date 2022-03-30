DHEC: COVID-19 cases down in SC, but now isn’t the time to let our guards down

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Coronavirus cases continue declining in the Palmetto State, but now is not the time to let our guards down just yet. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 10 virus related deaths were reported in the past week, compared to more than three times as much just the week before.However, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant to reduce and eliminate severe infection.

You’re reminded to test for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Health experts continue to encourage all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved vaccinations, saying they remain our number one tool in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

If you’re still in need of a COVID-19 test of vaccine, you can visit DHEC’s website for a list of locations near you.