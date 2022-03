Hurricane Michael struck the Florida Panhandle on October 11, 2018. It was a massive, category 5 storm with winds of 155 mph. But several people are still struggling to recover from the storm – nearly 3 and a half years later. Here’s their story: Hurricane Michael Hit the Florida Panhandle in 2018 With 155 MPH Winds. Some Black and Low-Income Neighborhoods Still Haven’t Recovered – Inside Climate News