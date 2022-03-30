President Biden calls for Congress to provide more funding to stay ahead of COVID-19

CNN– The Biden administration is taking steps to give Americans more access to COVID-19 information. It’s the covid.gov website which provides data on vaccines, testing, treatments and masks.

President Joe Biden also says Congress needs to provide more funding to help the country stay ahead of the virus. So far, Congress has not yet done so.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 975,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.