DHEC issues new recommendation on second booster shot for certain individuals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is recommending a second COVID-19 booster shot for certain individuals, largely mirroring guidance put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

DHEC says it recommends a second booster shot for people ages 12 and up and immunocompromised. Officials say this second booster should com at least four months after your first booster. DHEC says adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster should get a second booster of an mRNA vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna offer the mRNA vaccine.

For those over age 50 who are not immunocompromised, DHEC says you can choose to get a second booster shot, but there may be benefit to waiting until the number of infections increases so your protection does not diminish.

“These recommendations will help us continue to protect those people in our communities who are high risk,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “While we are very pleased by the drop in hospitalizations and deaths over the past several weeks, history has taught us that a spike in cases can occur at any time by the introduction of a new variant. A second booster for these groups, along with other preventative measures, will go a long way in preventing severe cases if that occurs.”

To find a vaccination site near you, visit DHEC’s vaccine locator page or call 1-855-472-3432.