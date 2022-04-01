Consumer News: Midlands gas prices see some relief, more countries discuss actions to lower fuel costs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. GasBuddy says prices in Columbia are down nearly 10 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia now stands at $3.77. The national average is 4.21 a gallon, up from $2.87 a year ago.

CNN– Dozens of countries are meeting today to discuss releasing oil from reserves to help with gas prices. As Amy Kiley reports, that’s not the only big news about cutting fuel costs.